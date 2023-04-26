Lenoir Police Department make drug related arrest

LENOIR, NC (April 26, 2023) — Within the recent past weeks, officers with the Lenoir Police Department have responded to incidents of overdoses involving local high school students. While investigating these incidents, the most common similarity of all occurrences was the use of similar vape pens prior to overdosing.

As Lenoir Police Department Narcotics Investigators and Lenoir Police Department School Resource Officers began their joint investigation, they were able to develop a suspect, Cameron Sean Beaver, as the supplier of the vape pens.

On 04/25/2023, Detectives applied for a search warrant for Cameron Beaver’s residence on 407 SW Main Street in Lenoir N.C. During the search of the premises, officers located 174 THC vape pens, 350.4 grams of Marijuana and $17,424.00 in U.S. currency. The narcotics seized has a street value of approximately $10,000.00.

Cameron Beaver was arrested without incident and charged with the above listed crimes, with a first appearance in court set for April 26, 2023, in the Caldwell County District Court.

Anyone with information concerning this incident or any other on-going investigation is asked to call Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at (828) 757-2100. All information received will be kept confidential and tips may be provided anonymously.

“The seizure and arrest in this case will have a significant impact in the availability of such drugs to the young people in the City of Lenoir and Caldwell County. The Officers involved in this investigation showed dedication for doing everything possible to protect the next generation of young people in our community. The Lenoir Police Department will continue to do everything in its power to safeguard our children and will stop at nothing to make sure the individuals responsible for selling drugs to anyone, especially kids, are punished to the fullest extent of the law.” Chief Brent Phelps

