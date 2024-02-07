Lenoir Police Department investigating unattended death

LENOIR, NC (February 7, 2024) ⇒ On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 9:29 am, officers of the Lenoir Police Department responded to a call of an unresponsive subject at the J.E. Broyhill Walking Park maintenance building, located at 945 Lakewood Cir. Lenoir.

When officers arrived, they found Ervin Gene Bradshaw Jr. near a park maintenance shed located on the backside of the property. Caldwell County Emergency Services responded and pronounced Bradshaw dead at the scene. The Lenoir Police Department’s Investigations Division with assistance from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation investigated the circumstances surrounding the death.

This incident poses no safety risk to anyone using the Broyhill Walking Park as the park has remained open to visitors. This is an ongoing investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.

Anyone with information relating to this, or any other crime, is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 758-8300 or the Lenoir Police Department at 757-2100.

Unattended death refers to a situation where a person passes away without anyone present to witness or immediately respond to the event. This can occur in various settings, such as homes, public places, or even in vehicles. Unattended deaths can be caused by natural causes, accidents, suicides, or homicides.