Lenoir Police Department Breaking and Entering Investigation leads to two arrests

LENOIR, NC (April 16, 2024) ⇒ In recent weeks, the City of Lenoir Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office of Lenoir, NC have been investigating several breaking and entering’s throughout the City of Lenoir and Caldwell County. As a result of a joint investigation between these two agencies, a search warrant was executed on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 411 Realty Street in Lenoir. As a result of the executed search warrant, $12,000.00 worth of stolen property and two firearms were located and recovered from the residence. This investigation has solved five incidents of breaking and entering at different locations within the City of Lenoir and one in Caldwell County. In total, 112 pieces of stolen property were recovered.

David Randal Lackey 46 YOA of Lenoir was arrested on scene without incident and was later logged into the Caldwell County Jail. Lackey had a first appearance in Caldwell County District Court on April 15, 2024.

Charges: David Randal Lackey

1 ct. – Breaking and/or Entering G.S. 14-54(A)

1 ct. – Larceny after Break/Enter G.S. 14-72(B)(2)

1 ct. – Possession of Stolen Property G.S. 14-72(C)

2 ct. – Possession of Firearm by Felon G.S. 14-415.1

1 ct. – Habitual Felon G.S. 14-7.1

Bond: $250,000.00 Secured

Crystal Dawn Olsen 41 YOA of Lenoir was arrested on April 16, 2024, with a first appearance in Caldwell County District Court on April 17, 2024.

Charges: Crystal Dawn Olsen

2 ct. – Possession of a Firearm by Felon G.S. 14-415.1

Bond: $10,000.00 Secured

The City of Lenoir Police Department and Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office continue to investigate these cases; more arrests and charges are anticipated.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents, or any other crime, is encouraged to contact the City of Lenoir Police Department at (828) 757-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers at (828) 758-8300.