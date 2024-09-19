Lenoir man steals Spectrum boom truck with utility worker in aerial basket

Post Views: 0

LENOIR, NC (September 19, 2024) ⇒ During the late-night hours on 9/18/2024, the City of Lenoir Police Department received a call in reference to a Spectrum service vehicle (boom truck) being stolen while a utility worker was actively servicing lines within the 2400 Block of Morganton Blvd., Lenoir N.C. The offender, Frank Lynn Moody, entered the vehicle and began driving off while the utility worker remained in the aerial basket. Moody traveled a short distance before striking an overhanging utility line which caused a utility pole to break. The vehicle travelled a short distance after this and came to a stop off the roadway. During the incident, the utility worker fell from the basket and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges:

(F) Larceny of a Motor Vehicle

(F) Injuring Wires and Fixtures of Utility Companies

(F) Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

Bond:

$100,000.00 Secured Bond

Officers with the Lenoir Police Department were able to take Moody into custody without incident and charge him with the above-listed criminal charges. As a result of this incident, a large area of Caldwell County experienced significant utility outages. Crews from various utility entities continue to work to restore services as quickly as possible.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding this, or any other crime, is encouraged to contact the City of Lenoir Police Department at 828-757-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers line at 828-758-8300.