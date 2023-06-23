Lenoir Man Charged with Two Counts of Felony Animal Cruelty

LENOIR, NC (June 23, 2023) — On June 17th, Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement received several tips that a Lenoir man was beating his two dogs. Several tips stated that the man was aggressively punching and kicking the dogs.

After investigating the tip, Animal Care Enforcement Officers identified the suspect as Benjamin Lee Minton. Minton owned of one of the dogs involved; however, the second dog belonged to someone else. Their investigation determined that Minton had been punching and kicking both dogs on separate occasions.

On June 22, 2023, Minton was arrested by Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement and charged with two counts of felony animal cruelty. He was given a $35,000 secured bond and held at the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office.

Minton’s dog is in the care of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement. The other dog is safe with its owner.

“Our domestic animals are like family, and we should treat them as such by providing them a healthy environment,” said Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Director Richard Gilliland.

