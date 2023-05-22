Lenoir Man Charged with Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury

LENOIR, NC (May 22, 2023) — On May 21, 2023, at 8:53 PM, the Lenoir Police Department responded to a report of a shooting that occurred behind the residence of 1230 SW Frazier Place, Lenoir N.C. When Officers arrived, they located the victim, Chelli Ledbetter, suffering from a gunshot wound to her head. Ledbetter was initially transported to UNC Health Caldwell for treatment of her injuries and later transferred to Atrium Healthcare in Charlotte, North Carolina where she is listed in stable condition.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that Ledbetter and the suspect, Timothy Craig, were in a dating relationship. While at the residence of 1230 Frazier Place, Ledbetter and Craig became involved in a verbal argument over jointly owned property. During this altercation, Craig pulled out a 9 mm handgun and fired one shot, resulting in Ledbetter being struck in the upper hairline area of her head. Craig was subdued by other individuals who were at the scene at the time of the shooting until officers arrived and took him into custody without further incident.

Craig has been charged with one count of Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury. Due to the domestic nature of this incident, Craig did not receive a bond and has a first appearance in Caldwell County District Court on 05/22/2023.

This is an active and ongoing investigation, with nothing further to release at this time. Anyone with additional information on this incident or any other crime is asked to contact the Lenoir Police Department at (828) 757-2100 or the Lenoir / Caldwell County Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (828) 758-8300.

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

