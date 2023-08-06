Lenoir Council lends support for myFutureNC

LENOIR, NC (August 4, 2023) ⇒ The City of Lenoir City Council lent support for the myFutureNC Attainment Goal for Caldwell County Tuesday night, Aug. 1, 2023, during the regular City Council meeting.

Mayor Joe Gibbons read and presented a resolution of support to Kim Case, Regional Impact Manager for myFutureNC.

The resolution, see below, outlines goals for educational achievement for North Carolinas during the next seven years. myFutureNC is working to ensure that 2 million North Carolinians will have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030. Various groups in Caldwell County are working to ensure that more than 11,000 people in Caldwell have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030.

“Hopefully, as we join together and work on our local plan, and execute it, we’ll be able to reach that goal,” Case said. “Thank you.”

For more information about myFutureNC, click the following link, www.myfuturenc.org.

RESOLUTION TO SUPPORT THE MYFUTURENC ATTAINMENT GOAL

WHEREAS, myFutureNC is a statewide non-profit organization focused on educational attainment and is the result of cross-sector collaboration between North Carolina leaders in education, business and government; and

WHEREAS, North Carolina has the goal that 2 million North Carolinians will have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030; and

WHEREAS, Lenoir City Council is committed to ensuring that 51% of individuals ages 25 – 44 have a postsecondary degree or credential by 2030; and

WHEREAS, the Lenoir City Council agrees that North Carolina faces a gap between the projected needs for citizens with high-quality credentials or postsecondary degrees and the attainment of those high-quality credentials or postsecondary degrees.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED THAT: The Lenoir City Council supports and endorses the attainment goal of myFutureNC that 2 million North Carolinians should have a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030; and

The Lenoir City Council supports and adopts the local educational attainment goal of 11,149 individuals with a high-quality credential or postsecondary degree by 2030 in Caldwell County; and

The Lenoir City Council along with leaders in business, education, state and local government, and community organizations will continue to foster collaboration to achieve the goal by developing an action plan, defining success with measurable outcomes, executing on the action plan, and sharing successful practices with myFutureNC and peer communities.

Adopted this the 1st day of August 2023.

Joseph L. Gibbons, Mayor

