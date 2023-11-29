Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates reaches Marketplace milestone with over 20 enrollments

Lenoir, NC (November 20, 2024) ⇒ Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates has been recognized by the Health Insurance Marketplace® as a member of the 2024 Marketplace Circle of Champions for helping over 20 consumers gain qualified health coverage.

This award from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) underscores Laura Bush-Sedlacek’s success in actively assisting consumers during this Open Enrollment Period and demonstrates her expertise and dedication to helping consumers find health coverage.

“We thank Laura Bush-Sedlacek for her dedication to providing exceptional service and helping consumers access coverage,” said Ellen Montz, Director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “Agents and brokers are important partners to CMS in our shared goal of helping expand access to coverage across the nation.”

This year’s Open Enrollment Period for applying for Marketplace coverage runs from November 1, 2023, to January 15, 2024. Consumers who would like help enrolling or have questions about their coverage can contact Laura Bush-Sedlacek at 828-754-2601.

