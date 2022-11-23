Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates achieves Marketplace Circle of Champions recognition

LENOIR, NC (November 17, 2022) — Laura Bush-Sedlacek of Bush and Associates has been recognized by the Health Insurance Marketplace® as a member of the 2023 Marketplace Circle of Champions for helping consumers gain qualified health coverage.

This Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) award highlights Laura Bush-Sedlacek’s success in actively enrolling 20 or more consumers during this Open Enrollment Period and demonstrates her expertise and experience in helping consumers find health coverage.

“Agents and brokers are key partners to CMS in our shared goals of helping expand access to coverage for Americans,” said Ellen Montz, Director of the Center for Consumer Information & Insurance Oversight within CMS, which oversees the Marketplace. “We thank Laura Bush-Sedlacek for her dedication to providing exceptional service and helping access coverage.”

This year’s Open Enrollment Period for applying for Marketplace coverage runs from Nov. 1, 2022, to Jan. 15, 2023. Consumers with questions about their coverage or who would like help enrolling can contact Laura Bush-Sedlacek at (828) 754-2601 or by texting 828-493-5821.

What is the Marketplace Circle of Champions?

CMS created the Marketplace Circle of Champions program to commemorate the hard work and commitment of Marketplace-registered agents and brokers throughout America. This award recognizes agents and brokers who have actively enrolled 20 or more consumers. Each year, thousands of agents and brokers reach the Marketplace Circle of Champions, highlighting their hard work, expertise, and service.

