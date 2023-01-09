Know who to call for City of Lenoir services

LENOIR, NC (December 30, 2022) — Have a question about garbage pickup, a utility bill, or water and sewer service? Phone numbers to get in touch with City of Lenoir staff about various City services are located on the Contact Us page on the website.

City of Lenoir staff are available to answer questions during regular business hours, Monday through Friday. City Hall is open from 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. The Public Services Department (garbage, streets, water, sewer, storm drains) is open from 7:30 am to 4:00 pm.

For after-hours problems such as water line breaks or sewer issues, residents should call 757-2100. City Police telecommunicators will dispatch the appropriate on-call staff to address the problem.

Residents can also email City staff via the Contact Us Form. The email link is on the Contact Us page. Emails are generally not monitored after-hours, so replies may come the following day. Replies may take longer during holidays.

Residents can download and print the Contact Us Printout (PDF). Keep the information somewhere easily accessible. The City’s Contact Us page is online at www.cityoflenoir.com/344/The-City.

To receive text and/or email alerts about City services, events, and programs, visit the Notify Me page and sign up today. To receive emergency alerts about health and safety issues, visit the CodeRED page.

