Key Named Emergency Services Director

LENOIR, NC (September 6, 2024) ⇒ Trevor Key has been named Emergency Services Director after serving as interim director since mid-April.

Key brings a wealth of experience to the position. He most recently served as Training Officer for Caldwell County EMS. He has worked full or part-time as a paramedic with the department since 2003 and has served as an instructor at Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute since 2007. A public servant since a young age, Key has served in various roles with several Caldwell County Fire Departments.

Outside of Caldwell County Emergency Services, Key’s work experience includes Captain at Blowing Rock Fire Rescue, Seasonal Paramedic with Fireline Medics in Moscow, Idaho, and a Seasonal Firefighter/Paramedic at Yellowstone National Park. He has been a member of Collettsville and Gamewell Fire Departments since 2001, serving as the Collettsville Fire Chief since 2021.

In addition to his work history, Key holds numerous instructor designations and certifications. He is a North Carolina/FEMA Incident Command Instructor, NC OSFM Level II Instructor & a NCOEMS Level II Instructor. He is credentialed in Emergency Management and holds more than 40 certifications ranging from National Registered Paramedic to NC Fire Inspector Level II, Hazardous Materials Level I, and Technical Rescuer.

Key holds a Master of Science in Emergency Services Management from Columbia Southern University and a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Medical Care with a Concentration in Management. He is a Caldwell County native living in the Collettsville Community with his wife Ashley, and children Chatham & Landree.