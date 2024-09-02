Kevin Bean Sworn-in as Caldwell County Sheriff

Post Views: 13

LENOIR, NC (August 30, 2024) ⇒ On Friday, August 30, Kevin Bean was sworn in as Caldwell County’s 33rd Sheriff. He was appointed to the position following the retirement of Sheriff Alan Jones.

“I am honored to be the Sheriff of Caldwell County,” said Sheriff Kevin Bean. “As Sheriff, it is my duty to see that your lives and property are protected along with your constitutional rights through common sense law enforcement aided with cutting-edge technology, dedication, and good old-fashioned hard work. As your Sheriff, I have an open-door policy. If you see something we can do to better serve your needs or your community’s needs, please come by my office and let me know.”

Prior to his appointment, Sheriff Bean served as Chief Deputy, the highest-ranking appointed officer at the Sheriff’s Office, and oversaw the office’s daily operations. Since joining the Sheriff’s Office in 2003, Sheriff Bean has held every ranking position in the patrol division.

“During my two decades in law enforcement, I have spoken with and supported victims of practically every type of crime including felonious assaults against my own coworkers. I plan to work side by side with the citizens and my staff to maintain law and order in Caldwell County and look forward to developing better relationships with our communities and to be accessible to the citizens of this great county,” said Sheriff Bean. “The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office is the office of the people, and I am proud to be your Sheriff and your friend. I encourage all citizens to be aware of their surroundings and report suspicious activity immediately. Together, we will make the great county of Caldwell a safer place to live, work, and raise our families.”

Sheriff Bean’s training and experience include North Carolina Sheriff’s Education and Training Standards Commission Intermediate Service Award and Advanced Service Award; First Line Supervision; Sheriffs Leadership Academy; US Department of Homeland Security Incident Command System; North Carolina State Highway Patrol Driving School; Guilford Community College Sniper/Observer; Crisis Intervention Team; Police Law Institute; and implementing the Narcotics/Tracking K9 program. Sheriff Bean was also named Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office Officer of the Year in 2014, 2016, and 2017.

Sheriff Bean, a lifelong resident of Caldwell County, pursued a career in law enforcement when the furniture industry declined in the early 2000s. He worked during the day and put himself through Basic Law Enforcement Training (BLET) at night. Upon completion of BLET, he started working as a reserve deputy under Sheriff Gary Clark.

Raised in Hudson, NC, Sheriff Bean was born to Reverend Harold and Juanita Bean. He grew up hunting and fishing, which he still enjoys today. Sheriff Bean has developed a strong commitment to the right to keep and bear arms.

“As your Sheriff I will uphold and defend everyone’s constitutional rights including the right to bear arms. I will recognize personal property rights and continue to fight the flow of illegal drugs into our county,” Sheriff Bean said.