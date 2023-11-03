James Bradshaw recently sworn-in as new member of CCC&TI’s Board of Trustees

HUDSON, NC (November 3, 2023) ⇒ In a ceremony held during Caldwell Community College and Technical Institute’s October Board of Trustees meeting at the J.E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir, a Trustee was sworn in as a new member. Donna Church, assistant to the Board of Trustees and the college president, administered the oath to Mr. James M Bradshaw, who was appointed by the Governor to replace Ron Beane. Bradshaw will serve the remainder of Beane’s term which ends June 30, 2025.

