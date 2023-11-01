It’s that time again – Annual Enrollment for Individual Health is here!

LENOIR, NC (November 1, 2023) ⇒ Annual Enrollment (AEP) for Affordable Care Act (ACA) Individual Health plans are back again. The Annual Enrollment runs from November 1st, 2023, through January 15th, 2024. This is the time for you to enroll in a new health insurance plan. You can also make changes to an existing plan if necessary. There are several things to keep in mind during the Annual Enrollment time period. If you have an existing plan this is a good time to add new family members, update your income, address, phone number, email address, etc. When AEP ends, you cannot enroll in a new plan again until the next Annual Enrollment begins again unless you happen to have a Special Enrollment circumstance during the year. Special Enrollments include loss of group coverage, moving, marriage, divorce, having a baby, etc. Get in touch with us today so we can go over your Individual Health choices with you!

~Bush and Associates was in the 2023 ACA Elite Circle of Champions. They have offered local area insurance products for over 43 years Including ACA Individual Health, Medigap, Vision, Dental, Short-term Health, and Group Employment Benefits. Get in touch today for a FREE, no obligation, Quote.

