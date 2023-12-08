It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at the Salvation Army of Greater Hickory and High Country

HICKORY, NC (December 8, 2023) ⇒ This week, The Salvation Army is delivering hope and joy to the parents and caregivers of more than 2,400 children (891 families) registered in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program. The multi-city toy distribution is Wednesday, December 13 – Friday, December 14, by appointment only for families registered in The Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

December 13-14, 2023

Greater Hickory Toy Distribution

Hickory Furniture Mart – Begins at 9:30am

2220 Hwy 70 SE, Hickory, North Carolina

December 14, 2023

Burke and Caldwell Counties Toy Distribution

Burke County Toy Distribution – Begins at 10:00am

Morganton Family Thrift Store

412 W. Fleming Drive

Morganton, North Carolina

Caldwell County Toy Distribution – Begins at 1:00pm

Granite Falls Family Thrift Store

4370 Hickory Blvd.

Granite Falls, North Carolina

December 15, 2023

Wilkes and Alexander Counties Toy Distribution

Wilkes County Toy Distribution – Begins at 10:00am

Wilkesboro Family Thrift Store

334 Wilkesboro Avenue

North Wilkesboro, North Carolina

Alexander County Toy Distribution – Begins at 12:45pm

Taylorsville Family Thrift Store

226 Westgate Drive

Taylorsville, North Carolina

The Angel Tree program, supported by generous donors, provides new clothing and toys to children. Local companies and corporations host Angel Trees adorned with numbered paper angel tags, each bearing the first name, age, and gender of a child. Generous community members select angels from the tree and purchase gifts for the angel they have chosen.

“This effort transcends the Salvation Army itself; it unites our entire community during Christmas,” said Major Angela Repass of The Salvation Army. “Each donated toy brings joy to the children and spreads happiness among their families. We are fortunate to be part of a community that shares its joy with others.”

To learn more about The Salvation Army, please visit:

www.SalvationArmyHickory.org

www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyGreaterHickory

or call Andrea Beatty at (828) 851-0017

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helps more than 23 million Americans overcome poverty, addiction and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 7,600 centers of operation around the country. In the first-ever listing of “America’s Favorite Charities” by The Chronicle of Philanthropy, The Salvation Army ranked as the country’s largest privately funded, direct-service nonprofit.