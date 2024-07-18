In North Carolina, ‘Public Education Does the Public Good’

Post Views: 19

RALEIGH, NC (July 15, 2024) ⇒ The North Carolina School Boards Association launched today a statewide campaign to build support for public schools as a bedrock benefit for every North Carolinian.

The “Public Education Does the Public Good” campaign uses social media and billboard advertisements to drive home the nonpartisan message that healthy, well-funded public schools are good for everyone, not just those who attend them, because a well-educated populace enjoys economic success, freedom, democracy, and sound government. The campaign, which features a catchy animated video, is online at https://www.publiceducationmatters.org/.

“Thriving public schools uplift society as a whole, no matter what type of education fits your family’s needs,” said Jennifer Thompson, President NCSBA’s Board of Directors. “Public education was a cornerstone of the foundation of America for many reasons. Everyone benefits from a strong public school system. We all need to support our public schools.”

School boards and other supporters of public education across North Carolina will help promote the campaign, which notes the state’s low teacher pay but is not aimed at specific legislation or policy choices. It’s designed to remind everyone that healthy public schools make North Carolina stronger, more competitive, and more prosperous for each and every one of us.

“States with strong public schools thrive economically and socially,” said Leanne Winner, the association’s Executive Director. “North Carolina has a long and proud tradition of public schools, but we can’t take them for granted. We all need healthy public schools. And to stay vibrant, they need us. They need you.”

To learn more, go to https://www.publiceducationmatters.org/.

To watch the one-minute video, go to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMlMokyS35Y.