Impact by Rotary Club of the Foothills 2023 Town of Granite Falls Christmas Parade

GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 30, 2023) ⇒ IMPACT by Rotary Club of the Foothills will sponsor the annual Town of Granite Falls Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 2nd at 12:00 noon downtown. Entry fee is $35 per float or vehicle and $25 per horse. All entries must have a holiday decoration or theme. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Around The World”. The parade line-up will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the Granite Falls First Baptist Church parking lot. Drivers of all types of vehicles including 4-wheelers and dirt bikes must be of legal driving age and provide a valid driver’s license the day of the parade.

All proceeds from the parade will go toward scholarships for South Caldwell High School students.

