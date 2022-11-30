IMPACT by Rotary Club of the Foothills 2022 Granite Falls Christmas Parade

GRANITE FALLS, NC (November 30, 2022) — IMPACT by Rotary Club of the Foothills will sponsor the annual Christmas Parade on Saturday, December 3rd at 12:00 noon downtown. Entry fee is $35 per float or vehicle and $25 per horse. All entries must have a holiday decoration or theme. The theme for this year’s parade is “Candy Land Christmas.” The parade line-up will begin at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church parking lot. Drivers of all types of vehicles including 4-wheelers and dirt bikes must be of legal driving age and provide a valid driver’s license the day of the parade.

All proceeds from the parade will go toward scholarships for South Caldwell students.

The parade is sponsored by:

The Property Shop Team of Berkshire Hathaway Home Services

Car Guys

Jeff Prince at Southeast Retirement Planners

