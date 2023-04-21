Immerse Yourself in History at Hart Square Village

VALE, NC (April 20, 2023) — Hart Square Foundation will welcome visitors to its Historic May Day Festival on May 13, 2023. Immerse yourself in the springtime festivities of the mid-1800’s at Hart Square Village, the nation’s largest collection of historic log structures. This event will showcase traditional arts, trades, historic springtime activities, and the pioneer lifestyle in North Carolina.

Explore our 200 to 300-year-old cabins, listen to old time music, make a crown of flowers, dance around the May Pole, and witness traditional artisans at work. Rebecca Hart, Executive Director, says, “May Day has been celebrated for centuries across many cultures to welcome the coming of spring. We hope you will join us for this special day of living history, where our highly talented group of volunteers will bring Hart Square Village to life and share the springtime traditions of our pioneer ancestors.”

Tickets are available at our website for this immersive historical experience. www.hartsquare.com/events/may-day-may-13

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, North Carolina, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the non-profit organization tasked with instilling a pioneering spirit in the next generation through preserving and sharing the history and culture housed at Hart Square Village.

A Hart Square Foundation Press Release

