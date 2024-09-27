Post Views: 0

Hurricane Helene Local Statement Intermediate Advisory Number 15A

National Weather Service Greenville-Spartanburg SC AL092024

441 AM EDT Fri Sep 27 2024

This product covers the western Carolinas and NE Georgia

**HELENE TO BRING SIGNIFICANT FLASH FLOODING AND POSSIBLE HURRICANE FORCE WIND GUSTS TO THE WESTERN CAROLINAS AND NORTHEAST GEORGIA****

NEW INFORMATION

—————

* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– None

* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

– A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Abbeville, Anderson, Avery, Buncombe, Burke Mountains, Caldwell Mountains, Catawba, Central Greenville, Cherokee, Chester, Cleveland, Eastern McDowell, Eastern Polk, Elbert, Franklin, Gaston, Graham, Greater Burke, Greater Caldwell, Greater Oconee, Greater Pickens, Greater Rutherford, Greenville Mountains, Greenwood, Habersham, Hart, Haywood, Henderson, Laurens, Lincoln, Macon, Madison, McDowell Mountains, Mecklenburg, Mitchell, Northern Jackson, Northern Spartanburg, Oconee Mountains, Pickens Mountains, Polk Mountains, Rabun, Rutherford Mountains, Southern Greenville, Southern Jackson, Southern Spartanburg, Stephens, Swain, Transylvania, Union NC, Union SC, Yancey, and York

* STORM INFORMATION:

– About 260 miles south-southwest of Greenville/Spartanburg SC or about 310 miles south of Asheville NC

– 31.2N 83.3W

– Storm Intensity 90 mph

– Movement North-northeast or 15 degrees at 26 mph

SITUATION OVERVIEW

——————

Hurricane Helene made landfall just before midnight Thursday in the Big Bend of Florida. Helene is currently over eastern Georgia. Significant, potentially catastrophic flash flooding and major to record mainstem river flooding is expected over portions of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia through this afternoon, especially along the Blue Ridge escarpment. Wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph with up to 80 mph across the higher ridge tops will be associated with Helene as the center of the storm tracks just west of the County Warning Area through this morning. The combination of saturated soils and strong wind gusts will result in widespread downed trees, leading to numerous power outages. Numerous landslides will occur across the mountains, with large, damaging debris flows or slope failures likely. Several brief tornadoes are also possible, mainly across the Piedmont.

POTENTIAL IMPACTS

—————–

* FLOODING RAIN:

Protect against life-threatening rainfall flooding having possible devastating impacts across the North Carolina mountains, northeast Georgia, and Upstate South Carolina. Potential impacts include:

– Extreme rainfall flooding may prompt numerous evacuations and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may overwhelmingly overflow their banks in many places with deep moving water. Small streams, creeks, canals, arroyos, and ditches may become raging rivers. In mountain areas, deadly runoff may rage down valleys while increasing susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed.

– Flood waters can enter numerous structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Numerous places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of raging water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become very dangerous. Numerous road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out.

* WIND:

Protect against dangerous wind having possible significant impacts across the western North Carolina mountains and northeast Georgia and the western Upstate South Carolina. Potential impacts in this area include:

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent

in areas with above ground lines.

Also, protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across the remainder of the western Carolinas.

* TORNADOES:

Protect against a dangerous tornado event having possible significant impacts across the eastern South Carolina Piedmont and the North Carolina Piedmont. Potential impacts include:

– The occurrence of scattered tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

– Several places may experience tornado damage with a few spots of considerable damage, power loss, and communications failures.

– Locations could realize roofs torn off frame houses, mobile homes demolished, boxcars overturned, large trees snapped or uprooted, vehicles tumbled, and small boats tossed about. Dangerous projectiles can add to the toll.

Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the rest of the Piedmont and Foothills of the western Carolinas and northeast Georgia.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

———————————-

* EVACUATIONS:

Follow the advice of local officials.

* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:

Now is the time to complete all preparations to protect life and property in accordance with your emergency plan. Ensure you are in a safe location before the onset of strong winds or possible flooding.

If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible. Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather forecast before departing and drive with caution.

It is important to remain calm, informed, and focused during an emergency. Be patient and helpful with those you encounter.

Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don’t drown!

If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options.

Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings.

* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:

– For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov

– For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org

– For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org

NEXT UPDATE

———–

The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg SC around 11 AM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.