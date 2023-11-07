Hudson resident to serve 15 to 20 years for Trafficking Fentanyl

LENOIR, NC (November 7, 2023) ⇒ Hudson resident Keaisha Aliya Winkler, 27, will serve the next 15 to 20 years in the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections after pleading guilty to Trafficking Fentanyl during Caldwell County Superior Court on October 30, 2023.

The Honorable Daniel A. Kuehnert, Superior Court Judge from Burke County, imposed the prison sentence for the defendant following her plea, along with a mandatory fine of $100,000.

The defendant was charged in September with numerous narcotics violations by Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office in connection to her conduct that occurred September 7, 2023, through September 11, 2023.

Cooperation among the Caldwell County District Attorney’s Office, the Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office led to the swift prosecution and sentencing of the defendant in this case.

Burke/Caldwell County Chief Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker commented, “We are very appreciative of everyone involved in this case who contributed to the removal of a significant supplier of a very dangerous substance from our streets.”

The case was investigated by Lenoir Police Department and the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant District Attorney Nolan Hancock handled prosecution for the State.

