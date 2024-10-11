Hickory’s Riverwalk overwater bridge closed due to damage from Helene

Post Views: 6

HICKORY,NC (October 11, 2024) ⇒ Hickory’s Riverwalk overwater bridge is closed until further notice due to damage sustained during Hurricane Helene. A section of handrailing on the bridge was damaged by debris and will need to be replaced.

For the safety of the public, the Riverwalk overwater bridge must stay closed until the necessary repairs have been completed. The Riverwalk bridge trailhead and parking lot at 1580 Old Lenoir Road NW in Hickory will also remain closed until the overwater bridge reopens. At this time, the reopening date is unknown.

The other portions of the Riverwalk trail, including the elevated overland trails and paved greenway within Rotary-Geitner Park, are open.