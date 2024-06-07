Hickory Public Library announces new Sunday hours

Post Views: 71
HICKORY, NC (June 5, 2024) ⇒ Hickory Public Library is announcing new Sunday hours at Patrick Beaver Memorial Library.
Beginning in June, Patrick Beaver Memorial Library will be open on Sundays from 1-5 p.m.
Patrick Beaver Memorial Library is located at 375 3rd Street NE, Hickory, NC 28601.
Welcome to Hickory, North Carolina, located just an hour south of the entrance of the Blue Ridge Parkway. More than 40,000 residents call Hickory their home and Hickory is the hub of a 350,000 resident metropolitan area.