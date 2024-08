Post Views: 12

HICKORY, NC (August 5, 2024) ⇒ On Thursday, Aug. 8, City of Hickory crews will close the intersection of Eighth Avenue Drive NW and Ninth Avenue NW to install new water and sewer taps for address 350 Ninth Ave NW. The work will begin at 8 a.m. and should be complete by 3:30 p.m. Detour routes will be established and clearly marked.