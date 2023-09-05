Hickory Fire Department Promotes Firefighters

HICKORY, NC (September 5, 2023) ⇒ The following firefighters have been promoted by the Hickory Fire Department.

Doug Ross (Captain)

Douglas “Doug” Ross has been promoted to Fire Captain and has been assigned to Engine 7 on C-Shift. Doug began his career on February 1, 2006, and has been active in the fire service since May 2001. Doug serves as Co-Commander of the Hickory Fire Department Honor Guard. Through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission, Doug holds the certifications of Firefighter II, Hazardous Materials Operations, Technical Rescuer, Emergency Vehicle Driver, Driver Operator Pumps and Aerials, Rapid Intervention, Fire & Life Safety Educator Level I, Fire Inspector Level I, and Fire Officer I, II, and III. He has been an Emergency Medical Technician since 2003. Doug is also certified as a Level II Fire Service Instructor, and he is qualified in the areas of Firefighter, Emergency Vehicle Driving, and NFA Incident Safety Officer. Doug is an Assistant Chief with South Fork Fire Department, where he works part time. Doug has earned a Master of Public Administration, Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership with a concentration in Fire/Rescue Executive Leadership, Bachelor of Science in Fire Science with a concentration in Administration, and an Associate of Applied Science in Fire Protection Technology. Most importantly, Doug is married to Lindsay, and they have two children, a daughter, Adeline “Ady” and a son, Spencer.

Anthony Smith (Captain)

Anthony Michael Smith has been promoted to Captain. Smith was hired as a firefighter July 2018. He is certified as a level II firefighter, Hazardous Materials Operations level, and Technical Rescuer with specialty in vehicle rescue and water rescue through the NC Fire & Rescue Commission. Smith has also completed the Chief 101 certification program and several of the NIMS Incident Command System classes. In 2016, he graduated the North Carolina Breathing Equipment School. He is also certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) and as a level 2 Fire Service Instructor. Smith has also completed training in the areas of Driver/Operator Pumps, Fire officer levels 1 and 2, and Rapid Intervention Crew. He is a Qualified Fire Instructor and has specialized in the areas as Emergency Vehicle Driver (EVD) Instructor, and as a Driver/Operator Pumps Instructor. He is married to Keisha and they have four children: Aubree, Paisley, Asher, and Peyton.

Clay Barber (Fire Apparatus Operator)

Clay Barber has been promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator. Barber was hired as a firefighter in January 2017. Clay Barber has over 14 years’ experience as a firefighter including serving as a Captain with Bandy’s Fire Department. Barber is certified as an Emergency Medical Technician through the Office of Emergency Medical Services. He holds certifications through the NC Fire & Rescue Commission as a Level 2 Firefighter, Hazardous Materials Operations level, and as a Technical Rescuer. He is married to Joy Reese.

Austin Teague (Fire Apparatus Operator)

Austin Teague has been promoted to Fire Apparatus Operator. Hired as a firefighter in May 2021, Teague is certified as an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician) through the North Carolina Office of Emergency Services and a Level II firefighter through the North Carolina Fire and Rescue Commission. He has completed training in many areas including Hazardous Materials certification in both levels Awareness and Operations and in Technical Rescue. He graduated from Catawba Valley Community College’s Fall 2020 Fire Academy program. Recently, he completed the Advance Fire Behavior class and is currently working toward his two-year degree Fire Protection degree through Catawba Valley Community College. In his spare time, he works with Sawmills Fire Department. Austin’s dad is Lindsay Teague a retired Hickory Firefighter and his mom is Kathy Freeman.

