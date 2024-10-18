Hickory Fire Department dispatched to an incident involving a vehicle in the lake

Post Views: 13

HICKORY, NC (October 18, 2024) ⇒ At approximately 7:39 Friday morning, Hickory firefighters were dispatched to an incident involving a vehicle in the water in the area of 12th Street Drive NW (Blue Docks). Prior to arrival, firefighters were advised by Catawba County Communications Center that the driver was out of the vehicle. Initially, one ladder truck and command vehicle responded to the incident.

On arrival, the ladder crew confirmed the driver was safely out of the vehicle; but the vehicle appeared to still be running. Catawba County EMS checked the driver. No injuries were reported. Hickory Police Department also responded to investigate the incident. The crew from Rescue 1 responded to assist in securing the vehicle so it could be removed from the water and Catawba County Emergency Management was on scene to check for fuel in the water.