Hart Square Hosts Heritage Music Series

VALE, NC (May 10, 2023) — Enjoy Southern Music from Bluegrass to Blues every Thursday night in June at historic Hart Square Village. The Heritage Music Series begins on June 1st with Chris Pierce whose hit co-write, “We Can Always Come Back to This,” aired on NBC’s primetime series “This is Us” and went on to become #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. The series culminates on June 29th with Mason Via of Old Crow Medicine Show who has been identified by NPR as one of the top 10 bluegrass and old-time artists thriving in modern Nashville.

Bring your own chair and join us on the Education Center lawn for a one-of-a-kind concert experience, where each artist will perform on a stage framed by cabins from the 1800’s. Each concert is $15, or a season pass is available for all five shows at a discounted rate of $60. In the event of inclement weather, concerts will be held inside our 300-person performance venue.

Executive Director, Rebecca Hart, says “As a musician myself, it is important to me to preserve and share our region’s musical heritage. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first historic cabin being moved to Hart Square Village, and we are celebrating with five concerts boasting a roster of talented artists who have gained regional and national acclaim. I hope you will join us at Hart Square for the Heritage Music Series presented by Imagine One Hospitality.”

The full line-up of performers and tickets are available at our website here.

Hart Square Village is an open-air museum located in Vale, North Carolina, consisting of over 100 historic log structures built between 1760 and 1893. Hart Square Foundation is the non-profit organization tasked with preserving Hart Square Village and sharing the pioneer experience through traditional arts and trades.

A Hart Square Foundation Press Release

