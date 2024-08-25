Granite Falls Updates Boil Water Advisory

Post Views: 0

GRANITE FALLS, NC (August 8, 2024) ⇒ The Town of Granite Falls is pleased to announce that the precautionary boil water advisory issued on Friday has been lifted for all water customers in the Town of Granite Falls, except for those in the Riverbend Community.

Due to another main break that occurred on Saturday, August 24th, the Riverbend Community remains under a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice.

Residents of the Riverbend Community are advised to continue following all previous protocols regarding boiling water to ensure it is safe for consumption.

The Town of Granite Falls will notify the Riverbend Community directly when the precautionary boil water advisory for their area has been lifted. We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time.