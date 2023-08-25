Granite Falls Town Council presentation on the Caldwell County R.E.S.T.A.R.T. Program

GRANITE FALLS, NC (August 25, 2023) ⇒ Jason Powell, Caldwell County R.E.S.T.A.R.T. Program Coordinator, recently gave a presentation to the Town of Granite Falls Town Council on the “Opioid Crisis” and the Caldwell County R.E.S.T.A.R.T. Program that was initiated to help address the Opioid Crisis. Mr. Powell explained that “R.E.S.T.A.R.T. is an acronym which exemplifies the foundations of the program which are Recognize, Educate, Stabilize, Transform, Accelerate, Rehabilitate, and Trust. The Mission Statement of Caldwell County R.E.S.T.A.R.T. is to advocate for individuals and their families affected by substance abuse disorders and misuse, by meeting each individual where they are through the promotion of evidence-based strategies originating in prevention, harm reduction, treatment and recovery, while ultimately reducing overdose deaths.” Mr. Powell further stated that R.E.S.T.A.R.T. is a post-overdose response team with goals to engage citizens who have overdosed, follow up with them and their families within hours after the overdose, and then connect those with non-fatal drug overdoses with resources for addiction treatment, recovery support, harm reduction services, primary healthcare, or any other services or support they need to improve their health and well-being. All individuals are treated with dignity, respect, compassion, and from non-judgmental viewpoints. This active engagement is necessary to create relationships through peer support and empathy.

Mr. Powell presented facts that support the need for the Caldwell County R.E.S.T.A.R.T. Program:

A) The per capita overdose death rate in Caldwell County has exceeded the per capita overdose death rate in North Carolina for each of the past three years. B) Caldwell County ranked #7 in the state in per capita Opioid Overdose Emergency Room visits between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023. C) Caldwell County ranked #6 in the state in per capita Medication/ Drug Overdose Emergency Room visits between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.

Mr. Powell concluded the presentation by inviting the Town Council Members, Town employees, and other interested parties to an event on International Overdose Awareness Day, August 31, 2023. R.E.S.T.A.R.T. will be hosting a program for interested parties from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the J. E. Broyhill Civic Center in Lenoir that features personal experience speakers affected by overdose as well as Naloxone education and training and additional information from local resources.

Mr. Powell explained “Our purpose with this event is to recognize those who go unseen as we honor the lives that have been altered by overdose. Every day we respond to overdose calls to offer assistance and resources. With this event we can reach the loved ones of those who lost their lives to overdose.”

To learn more about RESTART, follow them on Facebook at @CaldwellCountyRESTART or email RESTART@caldwellcountync.org.

Caldwell County RESTART Webpage

