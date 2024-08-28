Granite Falls Parks and Recreation Department awarded $500,000 accessible parks grant for Neighborhood Park Renovation

Post Views: 7

GRANITE FALLS, NC (August 27, 2024) ⇒ The Granite Falls Parks and Recreation Department is excited to announce that it has been awarded a $500,000 Accessible Parks Grant from the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority. The funding, announced on Friday, August 23, at a meeting held at the Nature Research Center in Raleigh, North Carolina, will support the redevelopment of Neighborhood Park, located near the downtown area of Granite Falls.

The grant is a matching fund, requiring a $100,000 contribution in local funds.

“We are thrilled to receive this funding from the Accessible Parks Grant,” said Chad Raby, Town of Granite Falls Parks and Recreation Director. “This grant will allow us to renovate Neighborhood Park and make it more accessible and enjoyable for everyone in our community. We look forward to beginning construction in the Fall of 2025 and creating a space that all our residents can enjoy.”

The redevelopment of Neighborhood Park aims to revitalize the space originally funded by the Land and Water Conservation Fund in 1984. The current renovation project focuses on addressing the park’s lack of ADA accessibility and will incorporate universal design principles to ensure inclusivity for all community members. Key upgrades will include:

• ADA-compliant features: Installation of accessible parking, walkways, and multipurpose courts to ensure all visitors can navigate the park with ease.

• Outdoor exercise equipment: Placement of accessible outdoor fitness stations that cater to a range of physical abilities.

• Shade structures: Addition of shaded areas to provide comfort and protection from the elements.

• Sensory playground: Creation of an inclusive play area designed to engage children of all abilities through sensory experiences.

The Accessible Parks Grant Program, administered by the North Carolina Division of Parks and Recreation and the North Carolina Parks and Recreation Trust Fund, provides $12.5 million in matching grants to enhance parks and recreational facilities across the state. The program aims to fund projects that either construct new facilities or adapt existing ones to meet the unique needs of people living with disabilities, allowing them to participate in recreational and sporting activities, regardless of their abilities.