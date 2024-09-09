Granite Falls Fire Department to conduct live burn training exercise on Monday, September 9th

Post Views: 27

GRANITE FALLS, NC (September 4, 2024) ⇒ On Monday, September 9th, the Granite Falls Fire Department will be conducting a live burn training exercise at a house located at 19 Pine Street.

To ensure public safety, traffic closures will be in effect on Pine Street from just past Cascade Lane to Falls Avenue on the side where the Baird House Transportation Museum is located, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. No other traffic interruptions are expected.

Residents should not be alarmed if they see a column of smoke rising from the area during this time; this is a planned and controlled training exercise.

Any other questions or concerns should be directed to the Granite Falls Fire Department at (828) 396-2379.