Grandfather Mountain to host New Year’s “Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge”

LINVILLE, NC (November 6, 2023) ⇒ Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, is hosting a special experience for guests to ring in 2024 from a mile high. On Monday, Jan. 1, the New Year’s “Sunrise at the Swinging Bridge” event will provide guests with the rare opportunity to be in the park before regular operating hours and to hopefully witness a captivating sunrise from the Mile High Swinging Bridge – the first of 2024!

“Witnessing a sunrise at Grandfather Mountain, especially with panoramic views from the Mile High Swinging Bridge, is nothing short of spectacular,” said Margaret Thiele, vice president of development for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We are excited to offer this opportunity to guests who are looking to begin the new year with a unique and unforgettable experience.”

Tickets go on sale online at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 21.

Admission to this event is $50 for general admission, $35 for children (ages 4-12) and $25 for members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club. Event tickets include an entire day’s access to Grandfather. As the remainder of the park doesn’t open until 9 a.m., participants are welcome to leave the mountain following sunrise and return later in the day for no additional cost.

“With park admission included in each sunrise ticket, we encourage all event attendees to make the most of their New Year’s Day and take advantage of their access to the mountain,” Thiele said. “Grandfather is pretty magical in the winter and is a great place for families to spend this holiday.”

Sunrise is at 7:38 a.m., and park gates open at 6:30 a.m. Due to safety regulations, participants may only visit the Mile High Swinging Bridge area during the event. To help warm up on a likely cold winter’s morning, the mountain will offer a complimentary hot beverage bar and doughnuts for sunrise guests in the Top Shop building. The restrooms in the Top Shop will also be accessible.

Participants are encouraged to bring a flashlight and wear heavy winter jackets, hats, gloves and rubber-soled shoes. The event may be canceled on short notice in case of inclement weather. In addition, a picture-perfect sunrise, unfortunately, cannot be guaranteed. This event is limited to 150 guests.

For more information, visit www.grandfather.com/event/sunrise.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

