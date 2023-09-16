Grandfather Mountain to host Girl Scout Day on Sept. 23

LINVILLE, NC (September 15, 2023) ⇒ Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will be hosting its 52nd-annual Girl Scout Day on Saturday, Sept. 23. Girl Scouts and troop leaders are admitted free with proof of membership (all or part of a uniform or a troop roster with the leader’s name on it), and family members will receive discounted admission ($1 off child admission and $2 off adult admission).

The day also includes special programming – from 10 a.m. to about 4 p.m. – for scouts, who are invited to join the park’s naturalists for an exciting learning adventure on Grandfather Mountain.

This tradition started in 1971, when Grandfather Mountain “adopted” the Girl Scouts. The scouts returned the favor by adopting Grandfather’s mascot, Mildred the black bear, even presenting her with special pins to celebrate her years with the organization.

“This day is such a great opportunity to engage with these girls and young women about the wonders of the natural world and why it’s so important to protect places like Grandfather Mountain,” said Lauren Farrell, interpretation and education programs manager with the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. “We’re really looking forward to having the scouts here for this fun and educational annual event.”

The day has a robust schedule of simultaneous offerings (which may be subject to change). Scouts are welcome to pick and choose activities from either program list, below.

Program A:

10 – 11 a.m.: Woods Walk Scavenger Hunt | Location: Woods Walk Picnic Area, at the trailhead, by the orange cones

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Animal CSI – Solve the mystery animal crime scenes! | Location: Paved driveway next to the Williams Outdoor Learning Space (outside the Wilson Center, to the right of the front glass doors)

12:30 – 1 p.m.: Lunch | Location: Troops’ Choice (Outdoors: all picnic areas, the Wilson Center deck, Williams Outdoor Learning Space, Top Shop outdoors) *These spots are also available for the general public, so space may be limited.

1 – 3 p.m.: Meet the Raptors – See beautiful and majestic raptors up close! | Location: Inside the Wilson Center, in front of the Classroom in the Clouds

1:15 – 2 p.m.: Women in STEM Careers Panel Discussion | Location: Williams Outdoor Learning Space (outside the Wilson Center, to the right of the front glass doors)

2:15 – 3 p.m.: Leave No Trace – Learn how to enjoy outdoor activities while being a good steward of our land, plants and animals. | Location: Williams Outdoor Learning Space, on the grass (outside the Wilson Center, to the right of the front glass doors)

3:15 – 3:45 p.m.: Bear Scout Ceremony – Grandfather Mountain’s five female bears will be made honorary Girl Scouts! | Location: Bear Habitats

Program B:

10 – 11 a.m.: Nature Walk & Talk at the Mile High Swinging Bridge / Hawk Watch | Location: Swinging Bridge, at the rocks near the viewfinders and steps

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m.: Creepy Critters – Meet our snakes, tarantula, turtle and frogs! | Location: Williams Outdoor Learning Space (outside the Wilson Center, to the right of the front glass doors)

12:30 – 1 p.m.: Lunch | Location: Troops’ Choice (Outdoors: all picnic areas, the Wilson Center deck, Williams Outdoor Learning Space, Top Shop outdoors) *These spots are also available for the general public, so space may be limited.

1 – 3 p.m.: Meet the Raptors – See beautiful and majestic raptors up close! | Location: Inside the Wilson Center, in front of the Classroom in the Clouds

1:15 – 2 p.m.: Woods Walk Scavenger Hunt | Location: Woods Walk Picnic Area, at the trailhead, by the orange cones

2:15 – 3 p.m.: The Life of a Honeybee | Location: Williams Outdoor Learning Space (outside the Wilson Center, to the right of the front glass doors)

3:15 – 3:45 p.m.: Explore the Wilson Center for Nature Discovery & Animal Habitats on Your Own!

Advance reservations for park admission are not required, meaning scouts, troop leaders and family members are welcome to arrive the day of the event without tickets already in hand.

To learn more about this year’s Girl Scout Day at Grandfather Mountain, visit www.grandfather.com/event/girl-scout-day.

The nonprofit Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation strives to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain. For more information, visit www.grandfather.com.

