Governor Cooper Warns of Danger as Catastrophic Hurricane Helene Impacts North Carolina

Post Views: 14

RALEIGH, NC (September 26, 2024) ⇒ Governor Roy Cooper and state leaders urged North Carolinians today to prepare for life-threatening flooding as well as high winds, tornadoes and heavy rain as Hurricane Helene passes through the state.

Helene is expected to bring tropical storm force winds, damaging debris flows and river flooding through Saturday. The heaviest rainfall is expected across the North Carolina mountains and foothills, with total rainfall amounts of 9-14 inches with some areas receiving up to 20 inches of rainfall. With the increased rainfall, widespread power outages and life-threatening landslides across the mountains are also increasing concerns. Helene has the potential to cause historical and catastrophic impacts to North Carolina.

Although primary storm impacts are forecast to be concentrated in the mountains and foothills as well as the Charlotte region, impacts will likely be felt across the state. Residents in central and eastern North Carolina should prepare for heavy rainfall, severe thunderstorms and possible tornadoes.

“Helene is an unusually dangerous storm that threatens to bring heavy rain and potentially catastrophic flooding tonight and tomorrow for Central and particularly Western North Carolina,” said Governor Roy Cooper. “Make a plan now to stay with friends or family if you are in an area that could likely be flooded and stay informed to protect yourselves and your family.”

Governor Cooper declared a State of Emergency on Wednesday to mobilize critical state resources ahead of anticipated storm impacts. The President granted Governor Cooper’s request for a Federal Emergency Declaration, allowing more resources to the state. The State Emergency Response Team has deployed equipment, personnel and resources to support impacted communities, including North Carolina Swift Water Rescue Teams and Urban Search and Rescue Teams, as well as more than 200 North Carolina National Guardsmen.

North Carolina residents are advised to stay aware and keep a watch on local forecasts. State officials advise these tips to make sure your household is personally prepared:

• Have multiple ways to receive emergency information from reliable sources. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled on your mobile phone and monitor local new outlets and the National Weather Service.

• Check to see if your local emergency management office offers emergency alert services for its residents. You can visit your county government website for more information.

• Review your emergency plan. Know where to go if you need to evacuate, especially if you live in a flood-prone area.

• Gather emergency supplies or refresh your emergency kit. Visit ReadyNC.gov for info on how to build an emergency kit.

• Avoid unnecessary travel. If you do not need to drive, stay home. You can find information on road conditions and closings by visiting DriveNC.Gov.

• Never drive through flooded roadways or around barricades. Turn around. Don’t drown.

For more information on how to ensure you are disaster ready, visit ReadyNC.gov, which features traffic, power outage and shelter information.