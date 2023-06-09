Governor Cooper Launches NC S.A.F.E. Initiative to Promote Safe Gun Storage

RALEIGH, NC (June 5, 2023) — Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced the NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) Today, Governor Roy Cooper announced theinitiative to urge North Carolinians to take action to safely store their firearms and save lives. This call-to-action highlights firearm safety in response to mounting numbers of deaths of children and youth from firearm injury, along with a surge in firearm thefts across the state.

“For those of us who own guns, it’s our responsibility to keep them safe and out of the wrong hands,” said Governor Cooper. “Safe storage is an essential part of responsible gun ownership, and this initiative will encourage North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms in their homes and vehicles.”

There is an urgent need for North Carolinians to safely secure their firearms in order to decrease childhood deaths, decrease firearm thefts, and increase the safety of homes and communities. The NC S.A.F.E. (Secure All Firearms Effectively) is a new statewide initiative that provides resources on best practices for firearm storage and safety. NC S.A.F.E. is not associated with any advocacy-based initiatives related to gun laws or regulations.

“Children are gaining access to firearms in their homes, and gun theft, especially from cars, is on the rise throughout North Carolina,” said NC Department of Public Safety Deputy Secretary William Lassiter. “Today, more than 20% of youth car break-ins involve guns. That’s double what we’ve seen in recent years. We all have to work together to stop guns from getting into the wrong hands.”

“Too many of our children are dying from gun violence, and it simply does not have to be this way,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “If you own a gun or are thinking of buying one, lock it up and keep it secured so it’s not stolen or lost. Our children’s lives may depend on it.”

The NC S.A.F.E. initiative is part of Governor Cooper’s ongoing commitment to reducing violence and strengthening public safety in North Carolina. In March 2023, the Governor announced the creation of a statewide Office of Violence Prevention focused on reducing violence and firearm misuse in North Carolina. In 2019, the Governor directed state agencies to close crime reporting gaps between state and federal agencies. The Governor’s budget proposal includes investments in school and community safety, including the Office of Violence Prevention.

Gun owners in North Carolina can prevent firearm injuries and deaths as well as gun theft through safe storage. There are many ways to effectively secure a gun, including cable locks, trigger locks, gun safes, lockboxes, and gun cases. To secure guns in vehicles, NC S.A.F.E. urges gun owners to both lock their vehicle and safely secure the firearm with a locking device.

Governor Cooper has proclaimed June 4 thru 10 as NC S.A.F.E. Week of Action to raise awareness about the importance of safe gun storage. As part of this week, representatives of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety will be traveling across the state to spread this message along with local law enforcement, juvenile justice and other partners in public safety. In addition, NC S.A.F.E. will be encouraging all North Carolinians to secure their firearms effectively and to insist others do in their communities to save lives.

Visit ncsafe.org to find a full list of firearm storage options and a checklist for the steps to effectively secure firearms.

