Governor Cooper Instructs Emergency Management Officials to Prepare for Santa’s Arrival in North Carolina

RALEIGH, NC (December 21, 2023) ⇒ With Christmas right around the corner, Governor Roy Cooper and North Carolina Emergency Management (NCEM) will once again be monitoring Santa’s progress as he approaches North Carolina. The Governor has instructed NCEM to prepare the state for Santa’s arrival so that he can safely complete his mission of delivering presents to children across North Carolina.

“Ensuring that Santa can deliver presents all over the world in just one night requires detailed planning, strong coordination among elves, reindeer and government officials, and a dash of Christmas magic,” said Governor Cooper. “Children across North Carolina should rest assured that we’re doing our part to help Santa reach them this Christmas.”

NCEM is in contact with North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to receive up-to-the-minute updates regarding Santa’s status and progress in North Carolina. Emergency Management is on standby to provide Santa with additional resources for him and his reindeer during the journey, including:

• Candy canes

• Milk & cookies

• Hot chocolate

• Fresh carrots for the Reindeer

“Our team at NC Emergency Management and I will be monitoring our airspace and are prepared to assist Santa as needed,” said Director of North Carolina Emergency Management Will Ray. “While Santa has centuries of experience making deliveries in North Carolina, we always work to plan for the unexpected to ensure a smooth journey from the North Pole to the Old North State.”

Santa’s elves are also keeping a close eye on the weather forecast and ReadyNC.gov to help him prepare for potential inclement weather. They’ve confirmed that his sleigh will be packed with an updated emergency supply kit, warm blankets, rain gear, snacks and other necessary items prior to his departure from the North Pole.

Visit the Official NORAD Santa Tracker on Christmas Eve to monitor Santa’s progress and see how close he is to your home.