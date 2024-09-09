Girl Scouts Love State Parks and So Can You

Post Views: 21

GREENSBORO, NC (September 4, 2024) ⇒ Get outside with girls in grades K-12 at your favorite state park on September 14 and 15 for the 2024 Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend as parks from across our state offer fun ways for girls and their families to explore their resources and enjoy the outdoors.

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P) has a goal to get every girl outside, so we partner annually with various North Carolina State Parks across 40 counties in western and central NC.

“Girl Scouts Love State Parks Weekend is a vital partnership with NC state parks to fulfill our goal of getting every girl outside which builds courage, confidence and character,” said Jaclyn Johnson, Chief Mission Delivery Officer. “This is an opportunity for current Girl Scouts to connect with other troops from the council and experience our outdoor programming, the benefits of getting outside and the friendships that our council has to offer.”

Grandfather Mountain State Park will host activity stations and guided hikes on September 14 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event will help Girl Scouts complete activities from the Girl Scouts Love the Outdoors Challenge, and participants will check off at least 10 of the 25 required activities while at the park. Learn more about GSCP2P events at the event calendar on the website.



Girl Scouting builds girls of courage, confidence and character, who make the world a better place.

Sign up today to become a Girl Scout and join the outdoor programs and activities available through GSCP2P at www.BeAGirlScout.org/fearless.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges – whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.