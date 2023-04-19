Girl Scout Leader Appreciation Day is April 22

GREENSBORO, NC (April 18, 2023) — April is Volunteer Appreciation Month and at Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont (GSCP2P), our volunteers give of their time and talents to help the Girl Scout mission grow. Covering 40 counties in western and central North Carolina, GSCP2P volunteers step in and step up for thousands of girls in our communities, teaching them to be leaders, guiding them through new experiences and building on their confidence and character through service projects, badgework, outdoor adventures and more.

Are you looking for an organization to volunteer with? With Girl Scouts, volunteer opportunities are endless- whether you can give your time as a leader on a regular basis, want to share your passions or talents with a troop a few times a year or are looking to help in our offices or outdoor properties, there is a spot for you! Training opportunities are available year-round.

To learn more about GSCP2P, you can visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org. Questions about volunteering or Girl Scouting in your local area can be directed to info@girlscoutsp2p.org or 800-672-2148.

About Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont

Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, a United Way agency, is one of 111 councils nationwide chartered by Girl Scouts of the USA to deliver Girl Scout program within specific geographic boundaries. The local council serves nearly 7,000 girls and 4,500 adult volunteers in 40 counties and maintains three camp properties and four service centers offering unique experiences for girls and adults. For more information on how to join, volunteer, reconnect or donate to GSCP2P, call 800-672-2148 or visit www.girlscoutsp2p.org.

We’re Girl Scouts of the USA

We Are Girl Scouts: Girl Scouts bring their dreams to life and work together to build a better world. Through programs from coast to coast, Girl Scouts of all backgrounds and abilities can be unapologetically themselves as they discover their strengths and rise to meet new challenges—whether they want to climb to the top of a tree or the top of their class, lace up their boots for a hike or advocate for climate justice or make their first best friends. Backed by trusted adult volunteers, mentors and millions of alums, Girl Scouts lead the way as they find their voices and make changes that affect the issues most important to them. To join us, volunteer, reconnect or donate, visit www.girlscouts.org.

