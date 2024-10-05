GENERATOR SAFETY…Army of 500+ Continue Power Restoration Efforts: Safety Warnings Urged; Estimated Restoration Dates at BlueRidgeEnergy.com

Post Views: 37

LENOIR, NC (Friday, October 4, 2024 – 2:30 pm) ⇒ An army of over 500 line technicians, along with tree and grading contractors, continue 24/7 power restoration efforts to some 18,000 Blue Ridge Energy members after Hurricane Helene left behind historic damage to western North Carolina.

Crews have made progress since last Friday when 63,000 members were without power at the height of the most damaging storm to hit western North Carolina in recent history.

“Our crews won’t stop until every member has power,” said Renee Walker, director of public relations for Blue Ridge Energy. “They are working in extremely dangerous conditions to restore power as quickly and safely as possible,” she added. “We are completely rebuilding parts of our electric grid that were washed away by flooding or mudslides or destroyed by the storm.”

Walker also added that even though you may not see a truck in your neighborhood, efforts by crews work together to restore all power. “There is damage in areas that feed into lines in neighborhoods and to homes – if these are not restored, power won’t flow to individual areas,” she explained. “You may also be served by a different tap than your neighbor, which is why power may be on in one location but not yet restored in another.”

General estimated restoration dates are provided at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com. These are broad community descriptions and include other nearby area to those listed; if your area isn’t specifically listed, look for the nearest listed community.

The cooperative reminds the public of several crucial safety messages to protect the public and those working to restore power:

Generator Safety:

Never connect it to your home’s electrical system. It can “backfeed” and potentially harm or kill line technicians working on power lines.

Always let a generator cool down before refueling.

Keep generators away from water.

Never use a generator inside your home or garage. Install a carbon monoxide detector for added safety.

Attach a ground wire to the generator to ensure proper grounding and avoid electrocution. The only safe way to connect a portable generator to your home’s wiring is to have a licensed electrical contractor install a transfer switch.

Protect Line Workers:

Move over if you see a line worker set working on roadsides. *This is especially difficult under current conditions with many roads washed out, severely damaged, or down to one lane roads so please slow down for your safety and the protection of all those working to restore power.

Pay attention for flaggers and other traffic directions and indications of work under way.

Don’t drive distracted. Road damage and debris is scattered throughout our service area and crews are working in many areas to put up new power line, bring in new power poles and working to clear fallen trees, limbs and debris to conduct their work.

Downed Power Line Safety

Downed power lines can still be energized and therefore dangerous or even deadly so stay far away. Downed lines can be hidden underneath fallen trees, water and other affected structures so use caution around these areas. Only a trained line technician should ever go near a downed power line. Report downed lines by calling 1-800-451-5474.

To check outage status

Call 1-800-451-5474 to speak with a member service representative

https://bremco.maps.sienatech.com/ Check our outage map:

www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com Refer to restoration estimates at

Report new outages by calling 1-800-448-2383

Use our Blue Ridge Energy mobile app

Text “OUT” to 70216

Chief Executive Officer Doug Johnson’s most recent video update can be found on the cooperative’s website at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or at: https://youtu.be/qa79fL4dAZ0.

“I ask for continued thoughts for the people who are working in the field in very difficult conditions and for the people who are working in the office answering the phones, preparing food and all the many, many things that it takes to oversee an effort of this magnitude,” said Johnson. “We’re not going to stop until your power is restored.”

Blue Ridge Energy serves some 80,000 members in Caldwell, Watauga, Ashe, and Alleghany counties as well as parts of Avery, Alexander and Wilkes counties. Learn more at www.BlueRidgeEnergy.com or on the cooperative’s social media on Facebook, X and Instagram.