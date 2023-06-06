Free Summer Meals for Kids

LENOIR, NC (June 6, 2023) — Caldwell County Schools will provide free meals for children ages 0 to 18 years old from June 5 through August 18 at seven different locations throughout the county to ensure that while students are enjoying their summer break, they are also receiving a healthy, nutritious lunch.

“A primary benefit of the Summer Feeding Program is that parents are not required to fill out any paperwork or meet qualifications regarding household income,” said Child Nutrition Director Jessica Price. “Meals are free all summer long and are served to all children at designated site locations.”

Through the support of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the Caldwell County Schools will serve meals to children and youth ages 18 years and younger at no cost starting June 5 through August 18 at the following locations: Sawmills Municipal Park, Redwood Park, Yokefellow, Mulberry Recreation Center, Katz Corner Apartments, Poplar Street Apartments and Martin Luther King Jr. Center. Overall, lunch is served between 11:15 am to 12:45 pm, but times differ slightly at each location. Parents are encouraged to check specific times of operation at their preferred site. (see announcement below).

The summer program is similar to the School Lunch Program, but parents are not required to complete a qualifying application before receiving services. All students are eligible. The USDA works closely with states to ensure that children get the nutrition they need when schools are closed.

Students who are participating in summer activities or camps sponsored by the district, such as Camp Caldwell, Rising Stars, and WrapAround are provided breakfast and/or lunch at no additional cost.

2023 Summer Schedule below:

