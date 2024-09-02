Former Granite Falls Town Manager Linda Story honored for lifetime of service

Post Views: 15

GRANITE FALLS, NC (August 30, 2024) ⇒ The Town of Granite Falls is honored to announce that Linda Story, our former Town Manager, has been awarded the Public Power Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2024 ElectriCities Annual Conference. This prestigious award recognizes Linda’s significant contributions to public power and her many years of dedicated service to our community.

Linda Story’s distinguished career with Granite Falls began as the Town Clerk before she became the Interim Town Manager in 1981 and the full-time Town Manager in 1982. A pioneer as one of the first female managers in North Carolina, Linda led the Town for over 27 years until her retirement in 2009. During her tenure, Linda was instrumental in securing approximately $10 million in grant funds, significantly enhancing Town services and ensuring high-quality services for our residents.

Under her leadership, the Town successfully navigated various challenges from infrastructure improvements to economic development initiatives. Linda worked closely with Town employees, council members, and residents to address their concerns and promote the Town’s interests.

“We are incredibly proud of Linda Story and her many contributions to Granite Falls,” said Mayor Caryl B. Burns. “Her dedication and leadership have left a permanent mark on our Town. Receiving the Public Power Lifetime Achievement Award is a fitting recognition of her exceptional service.”

The Town of Granite Falls congratulates Linda Story on receiving the Public Power Lifetime Achievement Award. Her contributions have had a lasting impact on our community, and her dedication to public service is greatly appreciated.