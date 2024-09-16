Foothills Kids Announces Theme for Fall 2024 Magazine Issue for Western North Carolina Students

Post Views: 14

HICKORY, NC (September 2024) ⇒ Foothills Kids Magazine, a non-profit that provides community-focused educational content to public schools, announces the theme for the fall 2024 magazine issue for western North Carolina students: career paths and entrepreneurship.

The non-profit publication is the brainstorm of Carmen Eckard, a former Catawba County Schools classroom teacher and the current regional Foothills Digest magazine publisher.

The issue will explore careers in western North Carolina like manufacturing and careers in STEM as well as how to create a business plan and pitch, budget, and company logo. Artificial intelligence in the workplace and jobs at local data centers will also be covered.

The issue will be distributed, in print, to public schools students in grades 3-5 in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, and Catawba Counties for free.

A “Foothills Futurepreneurs Fair” will be hosted by the organization in March 2025. More event details will be released in the near future.

Foothills Kids’ mission is to “enrich and promote the educational development of children and instill pride in the communities of western North Carolina.”

All issues are aligned with NC Standards state public schools curriculum and funded through a grassroots coalition of businesses, individual donors, and grants. Past issues can be found at www.FoothillsKidsMagazine.com.