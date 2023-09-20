Fire Safety Story Walk

HICKORY, NC (September 19, 2023) ⇒ What does a book, fire safety, and a walk have in common? Hickory firefighters want to invite you to join them on Saturday, September 23, at 10 a.m. to find out.

Have you ever heard of a Story Walk or a Book Walk? Story Walks are trails and small walking paths displaying picture books along the way to experience literacy and movement together.

“The Hickory Fire department and the fantastic staff at Hickory Public Library have been working together to create our first story walk and are very excited to announce that it will be debuted on Saturday, September 23, at 10 a.m. at Patrick Beaver Library. We have chosen a book called “A Firefighters Busy Day!” written by a local Fire Educator Maria Bostian,” stated Hickory Fire Chief Matt Hutchinson.

On Saturday, September 23, Author Maria Bostian will be in town to read A Firefighters’ Busy Day! and some of her other books. Then visitors will venture out to the front of the library to walk through her picture book, A Firefighters’ Busy Day! through a Story Walk on display in the front library garden. Children will also be able to make a craft, check out a real fire truck, and meet some local firefighters.

A Firefighters’ Busy Day ! story walk will be on display in the front library garden, from September 23 through September 30.

