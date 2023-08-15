Finish Line Revival At Tri-County Speedway

GRANITE FALLS, NC (August 15, 2023) ⇒ Here2Pray Street Ministries and IHT Ministries are hosting a community revival at the Tri-County Speedway on September 9 and 10, 2023. Worship music will start at 7pm each night. Regional evangelist Lance Johnson, of Ranger GA, will speak on Saturday the 9th. Heath Adams of IHT Ministries, Hickory, NC, will speak on Sunday the 10th. We will have race cars and drivers for a meet and greet each day at 6pm. There are former Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series drivers attending, along with local favorites. Grace Church along with Convoy of Hope will be bringing a tractor trailer load of food (30,000 lbs.) to give away each night. Area churches can set up an information table to share about their church. The church with the largest youth group in attendance on Saturday the 9th, will receive $500 towards their youth fund. They will also be presented a big plastic check just like the ones awarded to race winners. The track concession stand will be open serving food and drinks. Attendees can bring their lawn chairs and sit on the track, or the grandstands are available for seating. Our Facebook Page will be updated as drivers and activities are added.

Press Release provided by Dale Duckworth

Support the Caldwell Journal for as little as $1 a month through Patreon. Thank you!

