Filing Opens for Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor Seat

Post Views: 74

LENOIR, NC (June 6, 2024) ⇒ Filing for the Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisor seat begins Monday, June 10, at noon at the Caldwell County Board of Elections, 120 Hospital Avenue, Lenoir and closes on Friday, July 5, at noon. The office will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of Independence Day.

To file, individuals must be registered voters in Caldwell County, and pay the $5 filing fee with check or cash. If paying with cash, correct change is required. Soil and Water Conservation District Supervisors serve a four-year term.

The seat up for election is currently held by Allen Tolbert.

For more information about filing, visit or call the Caldwell County Board of Elections office at 828-757-1342 or 828-757-1326.