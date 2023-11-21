Filing Begins for 2024 Primary Elections

LENOIR, NC (November 20, 2023) ⇒ Filing for the 2024 Primary Election begins at noon on Monday, December 4, and continues through noon on Friday, December 15. To file, candidates must be registered to vote in Caldwell County.

The following elected offices are open for filing and can be filed for at the Caldwell County Board of Elections, 120 Hospital Avenue in Lenoir:

Caldwell County Commissioner

Three Seats, currently held by Jeff Branch, Randy Church, and Robbie Wilkie

Four-year Term

Filing Fee: $57

School Board Member

Three Seats, currently held by Chris Becker, Ann Edwards, and Darrell Pennell

Four-year Term

Filing Fee: $12

Register of Deeds

One Seat, currently held by Wayne Rash

Four-year Term

Filing Fee: $ 851.54

N.C. State Senate Districts 45 & 47

One Seat Per District, currently held by Ralph Hise and Dean Proctor

Two-Year Term

Filing Fee: $140

N.C. House of Representative District 87

One Seat, currently held by Destin Hall

Two-Year Term

Filing Fee: $140

Filing for congressional seats, District Court Judge, State Court of Appeal Judge, and Superior Court Judge takes place at the North Carolina State Board of Elections in Raleigh.

The 2024 Primary Election will be on Tuesday, March 5.

For more information about filing, call 828-757-1326 or 828-757-1342.

