Filing Begins for 2024 Primary Elections
LENOIR, NC (November 20, 2023) ⇒ Filing for the 2024 Primary Election begins at noon on Monday, December 4, and continues through noon on Friday, December 15. To file, candidates must be registered to vote in Caldwell County.
The following elected offices are open for filing and can be filed for at the Caldwell County Board of Elections, 120 Hospital Avenue in Lenoir:
Caldwell County Commissioner
Three Seats, currently held by Jeff Branch, Randy Church, and Robbie Wilkie
Four-year Term
Filing Fee: $57
School Board Member
Three Seats, currently held by Chris Becker, Ann Edwards, and Darrell Pennell
Four-year Term
Filing Fee: $12
Register of Deeds
One Seat, currently held by Wayne Rash
Four-year Term
Filing Fee: $ 851.54
N.C. State Senate Districts 45 & 47
One Seat Per District, currently held by Ralph Hise and Dean Proctor
Two-Year Term
Filing Fee: $140
N.C. House of Representative District 87
One Seat, currently held by Destin Hall
Two-Year Term
Filing Fee: $140
Filing for congressional seats, District Court Judge, State Court of Appeal Judge, and Superior Court Judge takes place at the North Carolina State Board of Elections in Raleigh.
The 2024 Primary Election will be on Tuesday, March 5.
For more information about filing, call 828-757-1326 or 828-757-1342.
