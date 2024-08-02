Family Fun is Brewing at the N.C. Transportation Museum with the Brew & Choo Craft Beer Festival on August 10!

Post Views: 0

SPENCER, NC (July 29, 2f023) ⇒ The N.C. Transportation Museum is brewing up fun and good times in preparation for their annual family-friendly craft beer festival. Visitors are invited to come out and enjoy various games and activities while adults 21+ enjoy local and regional craft beers, from 11 different breweries, in the festival area set up in the Back Shop. The Brew & Choo Craft Beer Festival is on Saturday, August 10, from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. with most activities happening indoors.

Those who wish to purchase tickets will be able to choose between festival only admission and festival plus train ride options. Passengers on the train will be able to sample a selection of beers brewed specially for the event that will only be available for tasting onboard the train. The two specialty beers available exclusively on the train will be provided by New Sarum Brewery, a local brewery located in downtown Salisbury just a few miles from Spencer, NC. Individual snack boxes will be provided for each train passenger. Riders under 21 will be served Cheerwine, Salisbury’s own cherry-flavored soft drink. Following the train ride, riders will then be able to keep their Brew & Choo souvenir beer tasting glass to take home with them to remember the evening. Train ride times are 4:30, 5:45, and 7 p.m., and seating is limited. Advanced purchase is encouraged to ensure you get a spot on this one-of-a-kind train ride.

Family-friendly activities will include a variety of lawn games and balloon twister. A selection of food trucks will be onsite offering up tasty grub that pairs perfectly with craft beer.

Eventgoers will be rocking with special musical guests Gump Fiction: The Ultimate 90s Experience! They’re a high-octane, nostalgia-fueled time-machine with one totally radical destination: the 1990s. Since 2012, the band has performed hundreds of shows across the world, performing for crowds of over 25,000. It’s the perfect occasion to rock out to your favorite A-side tracks!

Ticket pricing starts at $8 for festival admission only for adults 21+, and free festival admission for visitors under 21. Combination tickets that include the festival and the train ride are $24 for ages 21+ ($20 for those under 21) for table seating. Parties wishing to purchase seats together at the same table are encouraged to purchase under one ticket order to ensure being seated together. If a party does not purchase all tickets at a table, there is the possibility of another party purchasing the remaining tickets at the table. Ticket prices do not include taxes or fees. Attendees must show a valid photo ID in order to consume alcohol. No alcohol will be served to anyone who has not presented proper identification.

Brew & Choo is presented by the N.C. Transportation Museum Foundation, with all proceeds for the event benefiting the museum. For more information about the festival, a complete schedule of events and activities, and to purchase tickets, go to www.nctransportationmuseum.org/brew-and-choo/ or call the N.C. Transportation Museum at 704-636-2889.

About N.C. TRANSPORTATION MUSEUM

The N.C. Transportation Museum is located at 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, N.C. The mailing address is 411 Salisbury Ave., Spencer, N.C. 28159. The physical address is 1 Samuel Spencer Dr., Spencer, NC 28159. It is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday, and closed Monday. Regular admission is $4 to $6 based on age and prices are doubled when a train ride is added. Admission and train ride prices may vary on special event days. For information about the site call (704) 636-2889. The N.C. Transportation Museum is part of the Division of State Historic Sites within the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.