Families asked to clear items not in vases at Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir

LENOIR, NC (March 31, 2023) — Staff at the Blue Ridge Memorial Park in Lenoir are asking that family members clear grave markers of all items not in vases before Monday, April 3, 2023.

Cemetery staff will start mowing the Blue Ridge Memorial Park property in April. Items stuck in the ground near graves such as wreathes, flowerpots, solar lights, etc., impede mowing and weed eating at the cemetery. When items are placed outside of the grave vases, it is more difficult for staff to maintain the graves.

Family members should pick up any items they want to keep that are not in vases this weekend. After Monday, April 3, staff will collect and discard all items not in vases.

Blue Ridge Memorial Park is located at 2017 Wilkesboro Blvd. For more information, call Blue Ridge Memorial Park at 828-757-2178.

