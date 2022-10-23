Fall at Overlook Results in Fatality at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, NC (October 23, 2022) — At approximately 10 a.m. this morning, an emergency call reporting a missing person was dispatched from Grandfather Mountain, the not-for-profit nature park run by the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation. The individual had last been seen at one of the park’s overlooks.

After a search, rescue crews located a deceased adult male at the base of a cliff and recovered the body. According to the Avery County Sherriff’s Office, the incident appears to be an accidental fall that resulted in a fatality. Authorities added that, at this time, nothing indicates anything other than an accident and investigations are ongoing. The victim’s name has yet to be released.

Responding personnel included Linville-Central Search and Rescue, Linville Volunteer Fire Department, Avery County Emergency Management, Watauga County Emergency Services, Avery County Sherriff’s Office, Grandfather Mountain State Park and Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation staff.

This was an isolated occurrence, and Grandfather Mountain continues to operate under normal park hours.

The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation is deeply saddened by today’s incident and extends thoughts and prayers to all those affected.

