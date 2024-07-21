Emergency Crews Respond to Drowning on Wilson Creek…UPDATE: GoFundMe has been created

UPDATE: A GoFundMe has been created for Chelsea Jackson and her 1-year-old child who drowned in Wilson Creek on Saturday, July 20th.

Chealsea is survived by her Husband Joel and her eldest child. The creator of the fundraiser has asked for the community’s help to pay for family travel, hotels stay, and funeral arrangements.

To view the full GoFundMe page click here.

COLLETTSVILLE, NC (July 21, 2024) ⇒ On Saturday, July 20, at approximately 6:29 pm, Collettsville Fire & Rescue along with Caldwell County EMS responded to Brown Mountain Beach Road in the Wilson Creek Gorge reference a drowning. NC Wildlife Resource Commission Law Enforcement units in the area arrived on scene to find three victims in the water. All victims were rescued from the water and resuscitative efforts began on two unconscious victims.

Unfortunately, a 1-year-old child and mother, succumbed to their injuries on scene. Units remained on scene for several hours assisting law enforcement with the investigation and providing high angle rope systems for the recovery. All units cleared at approximately 10pm.

Agencies responding included: Collettsville Fire Rescue, Caldwell County EMS, Caldwell County Emergency Management, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, NC Wildlife Resources Commission, and US Forest Service Law Enforcement.